EU, AstraZeneca reach deal to end vaccine delivery dispute

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says it’s reached an agreement with drugmaker AstraZeneca to end their legal battle over the slow delivery of the Anglo-Swedish company’s coronavirus vaccine. The European Commission, said Friday that AstraZeneca made a “firm commitment” to deliver a total of 300 million vaccine doses by March. The commission says it involves the pharmaceutical company providing 135 million doses by the end of this year plus another 65 million doses in the first quarter of 2022. Around 100 million have already been supplied. Brussels says the deliveries would respect an advance purchasing agreement the EU reached with AstraZeneca a year ago. A Belgian court ruled in June that AstraZeneca had committed a “serious breach” of its contract.