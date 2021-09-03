Labor Day Weekend is Here!

MADISON (WKOW) - There's a lot going on this weekend from Taste of Madison, Badger Football, farmer's markets along with relaxing!

First and foremost, let's break down the setup of the atmosphere; an area of low pressure is slowly sliding southeast and behind it, a high pressure system will move in and keep the atmosphere quiet.

As this area of low pressure slides southeast, the chance for scattered light to moderate showers will be present throughout Friday night and Saturday morning. Throughout Saturday, the rain will be tapering off and the clouds will be thinning.

But if you're going to be attending the Badgers game, the first one of the season, as they take on Penn State take an umbrella because showers will be tapering off when kick off begins.

The Taste of Madison will be going on throughout the weekend as well, with showers possible Saturday you may be wanting to go on Sunday. FutureTrack shows Sunday is going to be sunny and comfortable.

Rain does look to return, ending the day Monday with showers possible on Tuesday.