Gov. Evers, DHS extends COVID-19 vaccine reward program

MADISON (WKOW) — Eligibility for Wisconsin's vaccine reward program is being extended, according to Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Now, anyone age 12 and up who gets a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by September 19 qualify for the $100 reward. Originally the program was slated to end on September 6. A statement from the governor's office said that proof of insurance, ID, or citizenship isn't required to be eligible for the vaccine or the $100 reward.

In a press release from Gov. Evers' office, 65,000 Wisconsinites have gotten their first dose since the program was announced in August. The administration sees this extension as an opportunity for even more people to get vaccinated.

“We’re excited to see so many Wisconsinites across the state rolling up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help protect the health and safety of themselves and others and claiming their $100 reward,” said Gov. Evers. “I'm glad to be able to extend this program to give others the opportunity to take advantage of this great offer, and to do their part to help protect our state and stop the spread of the Delta variant.”

To qualify for the reward, residents fill out an online form and that information is used to confirm someone gets a valid first dose. The reward is then mailed to participants but may take six to eight weeks to arrive.