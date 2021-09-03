Grab the umbrella: rain chances return today

MADISON (WKOW) - Expect wet weather today, but a drying trend returns heading through the holiday weekend.



SET UP

An area of low pressure is moving into the Midwest causing showers in our area before high pressure moves in for the remainder of the weekend drying us off.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy skies as our system moves in with scattered showers, especially for the afternoon with cooler temperatures in the low 70s.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with a few, light showers in the low 60s.

Rain estimates through Saturday

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with isolated showers, especially in the morning and temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY

Mainly sunny skies return warming us to the upper 70s.



LABOR DAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.



Rain is possible late at night.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny with scattered rain possible and highs in the mid 70s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly to partly sunny with a stray afternoon shower possible and temperatures in the low 70s.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny in the mid to upper 70s.