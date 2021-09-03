Grab the umbrella: rain chances return today

Grab the umbrella: rain chances return todayNew
MADISON (WKOW) - Expect wet weather today, but a drying trend returns heading through the holiday weekend.
SET UP
An area of low pressure is moving into the Midwest causing showers in our area before high pressure moves in for the remainder of the weekend drying us off.
TODAY
Mostly cloudy skies as our system moves in with scattered showers, especially for the afternoon with cooler temperatures in the low 70s.
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy with a few, light showers in the low 60s.
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with isolated showers, especially in the morning and temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
SUNDAY
Mainly sunny skies return warming us to the upper 70s.
LABOR DAY
Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
Rain is possible late at night.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny with scattered rain possible and highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly to partly sunny with a stray afternoon shower possible and temperatures in the low 70s.
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny in the mid to upper 70s.