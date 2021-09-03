US hiring slows to just 235,000 jobs after 2 strong months

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added just 235,000 jobs in August, a modest gain after two months of robust hiring at a time when the delta variant’s spread has discouraged some people from flying, shopping and eating out.

The unemployment rate dropped to 5.2% from 5.4% in July.

The August job gains the government reported Friday fell far short of the big gains in June and July of roughly 1 million a month. Those increases were revised higher by a combined 134,000.

The gains in June and July followed widespread vaccinations that allowed the economy to fully reopen from pandemic restrictions.