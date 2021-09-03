“I would like to get the college experience”: Another online semester frustrates college sophomore

MADISON (WKOW) -- A majority of Madison College's fall classes have at least some in-person component. However, that doesn't mean every student will step foot in a classroom, and that's a disappointing prospect for some.

"I was really hoping that I was going to be able to go into school, be able to meet my professors face-to-face, be able to meet new people, new friends," Madison College sophomore Claire Medema said.

Medema started studying dental hygiene at the school in fall 2020, but because of the pandemic, all of her classes were online.

"You were just in your house alone, having to try and figure it out by yourself," she said. "So that was really hard."

And nothing is changing for her this fall. All her classes are online again.

Madison College Provost Turina Bakken said the college tried to add in-person instruction wherever possible, but 45% of the school's fall courses are fully virtual.

Medema said never stepping foot in a classroom makes it hard to meet people and make friends.

"These are supposed to be … the best years of your life, some people say, and it's just a lot different," she said. "You don't get any of that joy yet."

Bakken said the school is making efforts to ensure students with online classes still feel like a part of the campus community.

"Even the courses that are online, you're finding some faculty being available, saying, 'Hey, I know this is an online live class, but I'm going to be on campus on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and I'm happy to meet with you individually, face-to-face,'" she said.

While Medema doesn't have to go to campus for any classes, she said she is planning to still spend time there.

"I at least want to go, maybe sit in Starbucks or something, and get out of my house a little bit more," she said. "Hopefully, I can meet more students now that we can at least go into the study rooms."

Though the past three semesters haven't been what Medema wanted her college experience to look like, she said she's holding out hope the next two years will be better.

"I would like to get the college experience, for sure," she said. "Hopefully, eventually, I can get in and actually be in school. I definitely miss it. I never thought I would say that, but I miss it for sure."