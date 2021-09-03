Janesville superintendent shares hopeful message as students return to the classroom

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Back-to-school week continues for students in the Janesville school district.

This week on Wake Up Wisconsin, Superintendent Steve Pophal, appeared on the show to talk about his vision for the upcoming school year.

"We're following the CDC guidelines, and capitalizing on that experience we had from last year," says Pophal. "And we really think the layered measures that we have in place are going to serve us well. 94% of the staff have voluntarily vaccinated themselves in the school district of Janesville, so our staff really are in good shape. And every day, the vaccination rate goes up for our middle and high school kids. And so that along with all the other safety measures, we have, we think will keep our environment safe for everybody."

And it's not just students. Pophal says teachers and staff are ready to be back as well.

"They're so excited to have our kids back," says Pophal. "Our staff are all in on serving our kids and keeping our promises to them and their families in the community. They've spent countless hours over the summer and in particular, during the month of August, participating in professional development, getting their classrooms ready, planning lessons and working together collaboratively. They're excited to make those kids feel welcome and make sure that they're learning."