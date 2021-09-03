Madison looks to hire more crossing guards, facing city-wide shortage

MADISON (WKOW) — Drop-off and pick-up times can get a little crazy during the school year. And that's where crossing guards come in.

"Our crossing guards are really focused on those places that have higher speed traffic, higher volume traffic, where you really just couldn't expect an elementary kid to cross on their own," says Renee Callaway, City of Madison.

But city leaders say it's been a struggle retaining these czars of safety.

"It's kind of an awkward job to have, because you don't just come and work your couple hours, and then you're done for the day. You have to come back in the afternoon. You also have to be someone who is willing to get up in the morning and start a job at seven in the morning," says Callaway.

Throw in a global pandemic and it's a whole other ballgame.

"It's a challenging job, and it's a challenging time to feel like you can do it and be safe," said Callaway. "I mean, I think just those health concerns are back with the Delta variant."

But, the city says it's not giving up on its search for those who are ready to take on this crucial role.

Once they're hired, we have both in-classroom, where we kind of go over the steps of how to do the job safely, you know, sort of the traffic laws and how all that works. And then we take them out and have them practice," says Callaway.

So if you're up for the challenge, brush up on those study skills, grab the flag and safety vest and jump into a role that gives back to the community and keeps our children's safety top-of-mind.

If you're interested in becoming a crossing guard in the Madison area, click here for more information.