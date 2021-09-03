Man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Janesville man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a woman in 2017.

According to online court records, a judge Thursday ordered Julian Collazo, 24, to spend life in prison without the possibility for extended supervision. Collazo was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in July for the murder of Christine Scaccia-Lubeck.

According to a criminal complaint, Collazo stabbed Scaccia-Lubeck 30 times, killing her. He then stole her car and gun. The complaint states Collazo said he did it to prove to another woman he could protect her.

The conviction comes after a second jury trial in the case. Collazo was originally charged back in 2017, but a 2019 trial was deemed a mistrial when the jury couldn't reach a verdict.