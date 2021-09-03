Milwaukee County mandates COVID-19 vaccines for county employees

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced Friday that all county employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 1.

Check out all of our COVID-19 vaccine coverage here.

According to a news release from Crowley's office, the mandate came down through administrative order and will be considered by the County Board later on in September.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, County leaders have made decisions and crafted policies that deliver against our vision to become the healthiest County in Wisconsin, protecting the health of our employees, those we

serve and the broader Milwaukee County community,” Crowley said in the release.

Any county employees with medical or religious exemptions will need to submit said exemption by October 1. County contractors in high-risk facilities need to complete their vaccination schedule or submit an exemption by October 11. Starting on October 1, vaccination status will be a condition of employment, excluding MCSO.

“Increasing vaccination rates protects our most vulnerable state residents, helps stop the spread of COVID-19, lessens the severity of illness and the risk of hospitalization and death, and protects all those we serve in Milwaukee County,” County Board Chair Marcella Nicholson said in the release.

Those who choose not to comply with the mandate will be ineligible for voluntary overtime or Risk Recognition Pay, as well as consequences at the department level, including unpaid suspension or separation.

On the other hand, those who get vaccinated will be rewarded. Through the County's Vaccin8 program, those fully vaccinated are eligible for up to eight hours of paid time off and get $50 through payroll.