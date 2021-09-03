Police seek suspect in armed robbery of Park Street grocery store

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are looking for the man who robbed a grocery store on South Park Street Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to Asian Midway Foods around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Madison Police Department. Police say the suspect went into the store, displayed a firearm and demanded money. After that, he ran off.

Police say the suspect had a heavy build and was wearing all black, including a face mask.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact MPD at 608-255-2345, or you can remain anonymous and contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com