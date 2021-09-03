Senator claims unvaccinated students targeted at UW-Whitewater

MADISON (WKOW) -- A conservative state senator who's pushing for a legal fight with the UW System over its COVID-19 policies claimed Friday some UW-Whitewater faculty members were trying to get students to say whether they are vaccinated.

Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) shared with media members a letter he addressed to Interim Chancellor Jim Henderson. Nass alleges he's heard from "several" parents of UW-Whitewater students who said faculty were trying to have students disclose their vaccination status as part of the class.

Nass claimed the parents' understanding from their students was that it was "implied" vaccination was a class requirement and students were offered extra credit for sharing their vaccination status.

"Another student shared that a faculty member implied to students that not disclosing their COVID-19 vaccination status would mean that instructor would treat those students the same as unvaccinated students," Nass wrote to Henderson.

Nass has called for Republican legislative leaders to take the UW System to court over its refusal to seek lawmakers' approval for new pandemic protocols. Two Republican lawmakers have publicly said they opposed picking a legal fight with the university system.

GOP Sen. Steve Nass, as expected, says he's asking legislative leaders @SpeakerVos and @SenatorDevin to take legal action against @UWSystem over its refusal to seek lawmakers' permission for COVID-19 restrictions.



Nass accuses other GOPers of having "gone soft" on UW: pic.twitter.com/2LtXoS4JLN — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) September 2, 2021

UW System President and former governor Tommy Thompson has instructed individual chancellors to pursue their own pandemic policies in partnership with local health officials. Thompson said he was undeterred by Nass's threats because he was confident the university system would win in court.

Henderson responded to Nass late Friday afternoon. The interim chancellor in Whitewater said there is no vaccine requirement on campus but added students are expected to abide by a mask requirement on campus.

Henderson said the university was looking into the allegations of unvaccinated students being treated differently and "will appropriately address them with our faculty, staff and students."

"We must address the safety issues of all of our students to ensure we have a safe environment for all members of the community," Henderson wrote. "It is my expectation that all students are treated equally in the classroom because we have equal expectations of our students to follow university protocols regarding masking regardless of vaccination status."

Legislative leaders, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, have not yet said whether they will take the UW System to court.