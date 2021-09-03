Three students hurt, one taken into custody after firework goes off on Fitchburg school bus

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- At least three students were hurt and one teenager was taken into custody after a firework was ignited on a Fitchburg school bus.

The Fitchburg Police Department says officers were alerted to the incident around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Police say the bus driver initially believed shots had been fired, but later determined that a student had set off a firework in the aisle of the bus.

At least three students had minor burns. Police say none of the students needed to go to the hospital.

Officers identified the 15-year-old who ignited the firework. He was taken into custody at his home and was then taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center.

Police say it appears the incident was not intended to hurt anyone.

The Verona Area School District contacted families of students who were on the bus and sent a communication to all high school families regarding the incident. Investigators with the police department have been working closely with representatives from the school district to address this incident and ensure the safety of all students.