US could admit more than 50K people from airlift

(AP) — The U.S. secretary of homeland security says the government expects to admit more than 50,000 people into the country from the Afghanistan airlift. Alejandro Mayorkas suggested Friday that figure could climb.

Mayorkas told reporters during a news conference that the U.S. has brought more than 40,000 people into the country from Afghanistan since the fall of Kabul last month.

The secretary, who came to the U.S. as a refugee from Cuba as a child with his family, said all those entering the U.S. are undergoing security screening and vetting in a number of transit points, where they are tested for COVID-19 and offered a vaccine.