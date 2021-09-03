Worshippers pray at gas station in Lebanon amid fuel crisis

JIYEH, Lebanon (AP) — Dozens of Lebanese worshippers knelt for Friday prayers at a gas station south of Beirut amid severe fuel shortages that have paralyzed the nation for weeks. The prayer session in Jiyeh took place as a queue of vehicles waiting for gas stretched for more than five kilometers (three miles). The organizing cleric said he decided to bring the mosque to the people since many of them were too busy queueing for fuel to go to the mosque. Lebanon is mired in a devastating economic crisis that has led to extended power outages and severe shortages in gasoline and diesel.