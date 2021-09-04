Cloudy start to Labor Day weekend, warmer and sunnier weather to come

MADISON (WKOW) - A bit of a gloomy, cloudy start to Labor Day weekend. Although, the forecast only improves as we go on throughout the weekend.

Saturday will remain cloudy to mostly cloudy. An isolated sprinkle, drizzle is possible mainly throughout the morning. Chances decrease as we go into the afternoon hours. Dry weather by evening. Majority of the day will be dry though, chances are very slight.

Clouds keep the area from warming, with most of the day spent in the upper 60s/low 70s.

Overnight into Sunday, clouds begin to decrease and temperatures drop with lows likely returning to mid-50s.

The sunshine returns for Sunday, mostly sunny skies are expected along with warmer temperatures. Highs in the upper 70s are likely, just a bit above the average this time of year.

Sunday could be a bit breezy in some places, with speeds ranging from 5 to 15 mph.

Labor Day weather looks to be very typical for the holiday, highs around 77 and mostly sunny skies.

There is a chance for showers and or storms, but not until Monday night with higher chances on Tuesday. Looking past Tuesday, the week is fairly dry with a decent amount of sunshine and a continued trend of highs ranging in the 70s.