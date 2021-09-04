Department of Homeland Security to assume control of refugee settling at Fort McCoy

TOMAH (WKOW) -- With thousands of Afghan refugees who were fleeing the Taliban now in the US, the Department of Homeland Security is assuming control of ensuring their safe settlement across eight American military bases.

According to a news release from the DHS, President Biden issued the directive for the department to assume control of Operation Allies Welcome on August 29. Their main goal is to keep Afghan refugees temporarily housed on bases before safely housing them in surrounding communities.

DHS employees will test all inbound refugees for COVID-19 and safely isolate and provide medical services if needed. The department is additionally responsible for screening all refugees leaving Afghanistan.

The State Department and Department of Health and Human Services are working with more than 200 resettlement organizations to connect refugees with support and integration services.

"In coordination with other federal agencies and private sector and non-profit partners, the Department of State is launching a major public-private partnership initiative to channel support to newly-arrived Afghan allies and their families," the release.