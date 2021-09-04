For Edgar Wright, ‘Last Night in Soho’ is a dark valentine

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Edgar Wright and Anya Taylor-Joy gathered Saturday on the Lido to speak about their new film “Last Night in Soho,” which has its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Saturday. The film is a stylish psychological thriller about a fashion student, played by Thomasin McKenzie, whose dreams about a glamorous 1960s London singer, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, start to become real. McKenzie was not in attendance as she is shooting in New Zealand. “Last Night in Soho” is not in competition for the Golden Lion at the festival, which runs through Sept. 11. The film is due in U.S. theaters on Oct. 22.