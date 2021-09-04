High-level Lebanese delegation arrives in Syria to talk fuel

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A high-level Lebanese government delegation is in Syria, the first official state visit since Syria’s civil war broke out more than a decade ago. They arrived Saturday for talks that state media said are expected to focus on the crippling fuel crisis that has paralyzed Lebanon. The delegation, led by the country’s caretaker defense minister was received by Syria’s foreign minister at the border crossing between the two countries. Lebanon is facing its worst economic crisis and is looking to Syria for relief. An Iranian fuel tanker is expected to offload in Syria, with the fuel then transported to Lebanon by land.