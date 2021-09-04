Relaxing Conditions for the rest of Labor Day Weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunny skies along with seasonal temperatures should be expected, and the nice conditions stick around throughout next week.

Here's a look at how the rest of the holiday weekend will play out - mainly quiet, along with a scattered shower possible on Sunday.

The rain showers on Sunday will most likely happen in the late afternoon and be isolated at best - not everyone will see rain on Sunday but if you do... light to moderate rain should be expected. By Monday, sunny skies and northwesterly winds take over and it's a quiet, comfortable Labor Day.

Rain chances will continue throughout the upcoming work week but the chances will be like Sunday, stray to isolated at best with light to moderate rain expected. A few rumbles of thunder, especially Tuesday, can't be ruled out.

And temperatures are going to stay mainly seasonal throughout the next seven days as well. However, warmer than normal temperatures may return by the end of the upcoming work week.