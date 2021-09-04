Rescue groups: US tally misses hundreds left in Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran-led rescue groups say the Biden administration’s estimate that no more than 200 U.S. citizens were left behind in Afghanistan is too low and also overlooks hundreds of others they consider to be equally American: permanent legal residents with green cards.

Some groups say they continue to be contacted by American citizens in Afghanistan who had not previously registered with the U.S. Embassy.

As for green card holders, they have lived in the U.S. for years and often have children who are U.S. citizens. Yet the administration says it does not have an estimate on the number of permanent residents in Afghanistan.