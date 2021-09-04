Taste of Madison kicks off at new location

MADISON (WKOW) -- Taste of Madison returned Saturday, but for it's 39th year, Madison's largest food festival wasn't at it's typical Capitol Square location.

Instead, organizers held the event at Breese Stevens Field because of public health concerns.

"If you're used to Taste of Madison on the square, you're used to it being shoulder to shoulder," Sara Klemme, the president of Taste of Madison, said. "It's not that way here. We've limited it to 5000 people [per shift]. It's a really comfortable environment."

The festival is a ticketed event this year, with three three-hour shifts on both Saturday and Sunday.

Klemme said the change is only temporary and the event will be free and back on the square next year.

Even with the changes, some people said traveled several hours to be at the event.

John Barna drove in from Dubuque. He said the festival is always a staple of his Labor Day Weekend.

"We've been coming for years on the square," Jon Barna said. "This is obviously different than normal years, but it's gone pretty well."

Proceeds from the event and ticket sales are being donated to local charities and volunteer organizations.

