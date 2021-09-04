Turnovers, poor red zone offense come back to bite Badgers in opener loss

MADISON (WKOW) -- Despite five trips inside Penn State's 20-yard-line, Wisconsin was unable to convert a substantial time of possession advantage into a win Saturday, falling to the Nittany Lions 16-10.

Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi led the way for Wisconsin on offense, posting 121 yards and a touchdown on the day. Senior wideout Danny Davis III notched a solid return to the field with eight catches for 99 yards.

However, quarterback Graham Mertz's struggles from 2020 continued. Mertz completed 22 of 37 passes for 185 yards, including two backbreaking fourth-quarter interceptions. Mertz didn't see many clean pockets, with Penn State's exceptional pass rush wreaking havoc against a relatively inexperienced offensive line, by Wisconsin standards.

Wisconsin's defense played well for most of the day, although giving up big plays was a factor throughout the second half. Penn State scored the game's opening points on a 49-yard bomb from quarterback Sean Clifford to a wide-open Parker Washington.

The Badgers will look to bounce back against Eastern Michigan at home in week twO before gearing up for a huge matchup against ninth-ranked Notre Dame September 25.