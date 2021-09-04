US: Kosovo will host Afghan evacuees who need more screening

A U.S. official says the United States plans to send Afghan evacuees who require more screening to a site in Kosovo. There, the official says, they may be housed for up to a year for further processing. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in order to discuss plans. It’s the first U.S. word on its intentions for handling evacuees who fail to clear initial security screening or otherwise require more processing. The U.S. plan is likely to face objections from refugee advocates. They already complain of a lack of public disclosure and uncertain legal jurisdiction in the Biden administration’s use of overseas transit sites for the evacuees.