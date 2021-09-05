Beloit police investigate murder of 19-year-old

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Beloit Police Department held a news conference Sunday regarding a suspicious death of a 19-year-old man.

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said they received a call at 7:53 a.m. When police arrived at the 300 block of Portland Avenue, they found a 19-year-old man shot and killed.

Officials are not releasing the victim's name at this time but said he has ties to Beloit.

Chief Sayles reported the department does not have information on a suspect yet.

This incident is Beloit's fourth murder of the year. And the department is investigating whether there is any connection between this homicide and one in August.