Capital City Sunday: Underly on teacher vaccine mandates, Steil calls for Afghanistan hearings

MADISON (WKOW) -- In an interview Friday, Wisconsin's top education official said she supported any school district that requires its teachers and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Jill Underly stopped short of advising that all school districts adopt a vaccine mandate for employees but said all districts needed to do "whatever it takes in order to keep their doors open."

"I've really thought about this and I feel that if it's part of a district's mitigation strategy along with testing, along with masking, and other measures - cleaning - then yes, it's certainly needs to be part of that," Underly said.

Underly referred to other private and public sector employers that have implemented vaccine requirements for workers.

"When you look at travel or tourism, you look at higher education, public education, bars and restaurants, they're pursuing it because it is a strong mitigation strategy," Underly said.

Underly added she was confident districts were better equipped to handle cases this year compared to last fall because administrators and teachers have a better understanding of what protocols work best, ranging from keeping students in consistent pods to desk separation strategies.

The state superintendent, who took office this summer after being elected to the post in April, said districts might have exercised too much caution regarding how many students had to quarantine following confirmed cases.

"We've learned more about spacing, we've learned about things that work like masking and additional training. We've learned more even about contact tracing," Underly said. "And possibly, when you look at last year, we isolated a lot more people than we probably needed to, mostly because we just didn't know, it was being so new."

Still, districts across the state have adopted a wide variety of strategies; many rural districts are leaving the decision to wear a mask up to each student while Madison Metropolitan is requiring elementary and middle students to wear masks, even when they're outside.

In some cases, the fight over COVID-19 policies has led to movements to remove school board members. Underly said she believed such movements were ultimately harmful and, in many cases, clashed with the best interests of students.

"Ultimately, it's about kids, right? In my visits with the schools this week, the kids are happy to be there, the kids are wearing masks, they're happy to see their friends, they don't care if their friend is wearing a mask," Underly said. "Really, it comes down to adults."

Steil calls for session of Afghanistan evacuation

Amid criticism from Republicans and some Democrats of how the Biden administration ended America's longest war in Afghanistan, Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Janesville) said he wanted Speaker Nancy Pelosi to call Congress back from summer recess early and hold hearings on the evacuation of American citizens and Afghan allies.

"We need to learn a lot of lessons about what went wrong and how it went so badly," Steil said.

A State Department official said earlier in the week a majority of Special Immigrant Visa applicants who aided the U.S. over the 20-year war, along with their families, were still in Afghanistan.

"I don't think it comes as a surprise to anyone who saw those images on TV, to realize that many individuals were left behind, American citizens were left behind," Steil said. "It's gonna be one the challenges we have going forward."

Sen. Ron Johnson has said he believed the U.S. should have maintained a special ops presence in Afghanistan to better develop intelligence on terrorist groups like ISIS-K operating in the country, Steil indicated he hoped the military would still set up shop just beyond the country's borders.

"The challenge in front of us will be to conduct over-the-horizon missions," Steil said. "Meaning, from a naval boat in the ocean, all the way into Afghanistan to address terrorists that are operating inside that country."

Republican lawmakers from both Congress and legislature have visited Fort McCoy, which as of Friday was housing more than 8,000 Afghan refugees. Cheryl Phillips, the director of public affairs at Fort McCoy, confirmed to 27 News the base had expanded its capacity to 13,000 refugees awaiting screening. The initial capacity was 10,000.

Steil said he wanted the administration to provide more details about the screening processes in third-party nations, such as those in Europe or the Middle East. where Afghans evacuated from the country were being vetted before arriving in the U.S.

"That's the first chance in a safe and controlled environment that our State Department and Department of Defense has an opportunity to screen individuals," Steil said. "Identify those who truly helped the United States of America, and weed out an individual that has ill intent."

Other conservative veterans of the Afghan war have criticized the tone of some GOP lawmakers, saying it would lead to Afghan allies being mistreated or isolated upon their resettlement.

Prehn emails uncovered

On Monday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported it had obtained emails contradicted what Natural Resources Board Chair Dr. Frederick Prehn has previously said about his communications with top lawmakers and their aides.

Prehn has declind to step down from his seat even though his term ended in May. Prehn has previously told reporter Laura Schulte, who obtained the emails, he hadn't discussed the state statutes dealing with what happens when a board member's term ends but a replacement has not been confirmed by the Senate.

"He said he hadn't conferred with anybody in the legislature; they were not a part of his plan to remain on the board but when we received this file of emails he had sent to people, we found out he had actually been discussing this," Schulte said. "He had actually had a phone with [Senate Majority Leader Devin] LeMahieu's office."

Prehn was appointed to the NRB by former governor, Republican Scott Walker. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has since appointed Sandra Naas to chair the board, which sets policy for the Department of Natural Resources.

Republicans control the Senate and their leadership has not set a confirmation hearing for Naas, one of more than 150 Evers appointees still awaiting a confirmation vote.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has since filed a lawsuit asking the courts to force Prehn off the board. The GOP-controlled legislature has since voted to hire private lawyers to represent their interests in the case.

When asked for comment, a spokesperson for LeMahieu provided the exact same statement he gave August 20 when the legislature approved hiring the outside lawyers.

LeMahieu's office points to a memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau that stated board members can remain in their seats - even after their terms expire - if the Senate has not confirmed a replacement.

"This is not about any one appointment or appointee. It’s about upholding the statutes and practices of the Legislature,” said Sen. LeMahieu. “The advice and consent of the Senate is a duty we take seriously."

Schulte said the lack of movement on confirmations made it likely judges would ultimately settle how long Prehn remains on the board.

"We've been reaching out to lawmakers and trying to talk to them about their plans to confirm any of these appointees," Schulte said. "We have repeatedly not gotten any responses from them so it's looking like the courts are the only way this going to be solved."