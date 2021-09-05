How you can help Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY (WKOW) -- Fort McCoy is currently housing more than 8,000 Afghan refugees and looking for clothing donations.

The army base posted on Facebook that Team Rubicon, a nonprofit organization supporting the mission, is accepting new, clean and gently used clothing for the Afghan refugees. They are asking for seasonally appropriate clothes for infants, kids, women and men.

Donations can be dropped off at the Sparta Armory, at 602 E Division St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

For more info email Team Rubicon at resettlementsupport@teamrubiconusa.org.