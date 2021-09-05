Madison police investigating two armed robberies on west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating two armed robberies that happened minutes apart on the west side of town.

The first happened at the KwikTrip on Maple Grove Drive around 11:50 p.m. The suspect went into the store, threatened people inside with a long-barreled black revolver, and demanded money. He left with cash.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and a black COVID-19 mask. He is described as "chunky" and is between 5'8" and 5'10".

About 15 minutes later, a similar-looking man armed with the same type of gun entered a Walgreens on Mineral Point Road and demanded money there. He left with cash. A K-9 track of the suspect was unsuccessful.

Police could not definitively confirm Sunday morning if the same suspect robbed both stores, but they did say the suspect and weapon description matches that of other recent armed robberies in the area.

If you have any information, call Madison police or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.