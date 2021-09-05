Nice weather returns for the rest of Labor Day weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - After a bit of a gloomy, cloudy start to Labor Day weekend, it ends nice and seasonal with sun.

As the sun rises and warming begins, fog will dissipate. Fog was once again patchy to dense in some areas, especially low lying regions like the Wisconsin River Valley.

Clear skies led to a start of cooler temperatures, with most waking up to numbers in the 50s.

Mostly sunny to sunny skies today will let us warm quite a bit. It will be warmer than Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s likely for most in southern Wisconsin.

It will be warmer, sunnier but also breezier.

Winds out of the west/northwest will pick up as we go on throughout Sunday. Highest speeds will hit through late afternoon into early evening, speeds around 10-15 mph are likely with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

A weak front is sagging throughout the state and as it pulls through this evening, early night it could bring an isolated shower or storm to some in the viewing area. Best time frame is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Otherwise, majority of the day is dry.

Labor Day will be very seasonal!

Highs in the mid-upper 70's are likely on Monday, with mostly sunny skies. Breezy conditions end.

All around, it will be a nice Monday perfect for an outdoor plans. Rain chances arrive at night.