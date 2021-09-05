A near average Labor Day is in the forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - With an average high of 77 and an average low of 55, Labor Day 2021 will be very close to being on average.

Our friends at the National Weather Service Milwaukee put together some data and found the warmest and the coldest start to Labor Day, take a look below.

When it comes to sky conditions, Labor Day is going to be a pretty good day as well! Plenty of sunshine is expected along with a light, northwesterly wind throughout the day.

Look ahead to the rest of the upcoming work week - it's going to be a quiet week, but there will be a chance for showers/isolated storm on Tuesday.

Along with the storm/rain chance on Tuesday, smoke will likely return on Tuesday as well.

After a generally haze-less Labor Day, smoke looks to return on Tuesday along with the chance for a scattered shower/storm. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/HueUS9nQVL — 27 Storm Track Weather (@27StormTrack) September 5, 2021

Long range models suggest that our temperatures are going to be hotter than normal through the next two weeks and our conditions will be wetter than normal too.