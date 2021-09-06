1 out of every 510 Americans has died from COVID-19

ABC News -- As the Labor Day weekend winds down, there are new fears about the COVID-19 pandemic as the Delta variant is driving a surge in new COVID cases and deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University, one out of every 510 Americans has now died from COVID-19.

Labor Day weekend crowds and packed stadiums across the country welcoming the return of college football is prompting new concerns. More than 3.5 million people were screened at U.S. airports between Friday and Saturday which is about the same number as in 2019.

Across the country, hospitals are struggling to keep up with rising COVID cases and deaths.

The U.S. is averaging nearly 150,000 infections per day which is 13 times the level in June and more than 1,100 people are dying from COVID in the U.S. every day - most of them unvaccinated.