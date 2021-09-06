20-year-old man dead after homicide on Madison’s east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say a 20-year-old man is dead after a homicide on Madison's east side Monday night.

The Madison Police Department says officers were called to the 4600 block of Martha Lane around 6:45 p.m. for a report of shots being fired and someone being hurt. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with injuries.

The 20-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The Madison Police Department believes the victim was targeted.

