Beautiful conditions for Labor Day
MADISON (WKOW) - The end to the holiday weekend will be pleasant ahead of work week rain chances.
SET UP
With an area of high pressure on top of the Great Lakes area, quiet conditions will continue today. An area of low pressure will pass far to the north tomorrow, possibly bringing back rain chances.
LABOR DAY
Areas of fog early then mostly sunny and seasonal with a high of 77°.
TONIGHT
Mostly clear to partly cloudy and a bit breezy with a low of 61°.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny and breezy with a high around 80°. A few showers and t-showers are possible late-morning through mid afternoon.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny and a bit cooler with a high of 74° and a stray, pop-up afternoon shower possible.
THURSDAY
Mostly to partly sunny with a high of 75°.
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny with a high of 79°.
SATURDAY
Partly sunny with a few showers possible and a high of 80°.
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny with a stray shower possible and a high of 76°.