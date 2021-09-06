Beautiful conditions for Labor Day

MADISON (WKOW) - The end to the holiday weekend will be pleasant ahead of work week rain chances.

Historical weather extremes for the holiday

SET UP

With an area of high pressure on top of the Great Lakes area, quiet conditions will continue today. An area of low pressure will pass far to the north tomorrow, possibly bringing back rain chances.

LABOR DAY

Areas of fog early then mostly sunny and seasonal with a high of 77°.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear to partly cloudy and a bit breezy with a low of 61°.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny and breezy with a high around 80°. A few showers and t-showers are possible late-morning through mid afternoon.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and a bit cooler with a high of 74° and a stray, pop-up afternoon shower possible.



THURSDAY

Mostly to partly sunny with a high of 75°.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny with a high of 79°.



SATURDAY

Partly sunny with a few showers possible and a high of 80°.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny with a stray shower possible and a high of 76°.