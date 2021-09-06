Comedian Fuquan Johnson 1 of 3 dead from suspected overdose

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say stand-up comedian Fuquan Johnson was among three people who died of a suspected overdose at a Los Angeles party. Police say three people were declared dead at the scene in the Venice neighborhood Saturday and a fourth was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The LA County coroner’s office says the dead were the 43-year-old Johnson, 48-year-old Enrico Colangeli and 33-year-old Natalie Williamson. A preliminary investigation found that the three died from an overdose. The coroner will determine the official cause of death after autopsies. Johnson was a popular regular for years at Southern California comedy clubs.