‘It’s exhausting, it really is’: UW Health workers face fourth COVID surge, worry things could get worse

MADISON (WKOW) -- This Labor Day was anything but a holiday for health care workers battling the Delta variant at UW Hospital, and doctors say they fear after a busy weekend, things could get worse.

Hillary Krieger is a nurse at UW Health and treats COVID-19 patients every day — most days for 12 hours or more.

"It's exhausting, it really is," Krieger said. "When all is said and done, I leave my house at 6:30 in the morning and don't get back until 8:30 at night."

Krieger said the hardest part is knowing that patients are alone, and nurses are the only ones to comfort them.

"Patients don't have family members visit, we're the only people that go in," Krieger said. "We see people very, very frustrated. We see people very, very sick."

At UW Health, there are nearly four times as many COVID patients as there were on Independence Day. Across Wisconsin, there are 10 times more hospitalized people.

Dr. Muhammad S. Munir works in the same unit as Krieger and said he's worried that after a busy Labor Day weekend filled with travel, football and festivals, things might get worse.

A COVID unit at UW Health in Madison (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

"It worries me primarily because of this that when people will be traveling, their exposure of course is going to be high," Munir said. "They will be going from place to place, residing at hotels, having layovers in crowded restaurants. The chances of picking up an infection while traveling around is way higher."

Doctors said the new COVID surge this fall is like déjà vu. Like last fall, COVID cases and hospitalizations are climbing and more people are dying.

However this time, doctors are more confident.

"The good news is, we had kind of done this before," UW Health Chief Quality Officer Jeff Pothof said. "We had plans in place. We knew what we needed to do."

Pothof said he's not sure what the next few weeks will look like, but staff are prepared for anything.

"We [realize] that we have back to school, we've got the Labor Day holiday, and [we're] still planning and preparing for what would be our next step, if we start to see those cases rise again."

Nurses like Krieger say all they can do is hope things will get better again.

"Now that [COVID] is back, it's hard for people," Krieger said. "We're just doing really good patient care and taking care of people the best we can and kind of just hoping that people get vaccinated and the numbers go down like they did last time."