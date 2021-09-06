Labor Day race returns after year away to support child safety

MADISON (WKOW) -- A labor day tradition returned Monday after a year away.

The Labor Day Dash is hosted by Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center. The event at Vilas Park features activities for all ages, including a 'tot trot', followed by a 5k and 10k, which included stroller divisions.

All funds raised from the event support child safety efforts.

"Safe Harbor works with children who are victims of abuse and neglect, and you know, some of the most vulnerable children in our community," said Jennifer Ginsburg, Executive Director of Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center. "We don't charge for our services. So we are supported by grants and donations."

"We hope to raise $25,000 - $30,000, which is an important part of our budget to help keep our doors open," Ginsburg continued.

Last year's Labor Day Dash was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.