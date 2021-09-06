Seasonal and quiet week ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - We're gradually transitioning to Fall, and it just so happens that the weather is going to be quiet... for now.

When it comes to Labor Day 2021, compared to previous ones... it shaped up to be a little warmer than normal.

Now that the holiday weekend is over, what can we expect for the rest of this shorter work week? When it comes to rain chances... they're going to be at a minimum, unfortunately.

The reason is because now, drier air is continuing to sit overhead and without moisture... it's hard to get rain to fall.

So what are temperatures expected to be like during this generally quiet week? Seasonal, but leaning towards slightly warmer than normal.