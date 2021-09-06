Silver Alert in place for Madison man who went missing during walk

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a Madison man who left home for a walk and never returned.

Authorities said 86-year-old Norbert Meier was last seen in the 6100 block of Dell Drive in Madison Sunday at 8 p.m.

According to the alert, Meier is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Meier is described as 6 feet tall, about 180 pounds, brown eyes with gray/balding hair. He also has a prosthetic left eye.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, gray and black slide-on tennis shoes.

If you know anything about his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Madison Police Department at (608) 266-4923.