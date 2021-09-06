Silver Alert issued for man missing from northern Wisconsin nursing home

PRICE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a man in northern Wisconsin who may have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Authorities are looking for Anthony Nicely, 69, who left his nursing home in Park Falls.

The alert said there was a protective placement order for Anthony Nicely to be in a nursing home because of his medical condition. But at about 4 p.m. Sunday Virginia Nicely was seen leaving with Anthony.

They may be in a 2019 Ram 1500, driven by Virginia. The vehicle has a Wisconsin license plate; RA4801.

Anthony Nicely is described as about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown eyes, gray hair and mustache. He has a scar on his chest. Nicely was wearing a gray long sleeve shirt.

If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact the Price County Sheriff's Office at (715) 339-3011.