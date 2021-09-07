A fall movie season (like everything else) in flux

NEW YORK (AP) — The fall movie season — usually a reliable rhythm and cozy autumn comfort — is this year, like much of the past 18 months, a little disorienting. On the way are movies once planned to open as far back as April 2020, like “No Time to Die,” summer movies that hope to find better conditions in autumn, and films that have been shot and edited during the pandemic. What has coalesced is a movie mishmash — something much more robust than last fall’s cobbled together, mostly virtual fall movie season. But the recent rise in COVID-19 cases has added new uncertainty to a time Hollywood had once hoped would be nearing normality.