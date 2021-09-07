Brazil’s Bolsonaro seeks show of strength, risking backfire

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Demonstrators by the thousands have started arriving in the central plaza of Brazil’s capital for Independence Day celebrations to support embattled President Jair Bolsonaro, who has vowed to issue an ultimatum to the Supreme Court. Massive participation in rallies scheduled across the country would reinforce the right-wing leader’s push to prove he is a strong candidate for reelection. But the demonstrations carry the risk of violence that could be perceived as stemming from the president’s influence. Critics say they fear Bolsonaro could be preparing a tropical version of the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, where supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.