Car broken into, rifle stolen in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after a locked vehicle was broken into and a rifle was stolen.

MPD said the incident was reported on Friday, Sept. 3 at about 5:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Johnson Street.

A victim reported their locked vehicle was broken into and a rifle that was hidden inside was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about this crime you are asked to contact the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.