Christopher Anderson arrested for allegedly murdering Hannah Miller

Christopher Anderson arrested for allegedly murdering Hannah MillerUpdated
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW)– The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says that Christopher Anderson has been arrested for allegedly murdering Hannah Miller.
He was arrested in Carol Stream Illinois at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The arrest was based on information received from a confidential informant.
Authorities says that Anderson shot and killed Miller on June 30.
Another man, Seth Wakefield is alleged to have helped Anderson plot the murder of Hannah Miller.