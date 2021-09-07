Cooking fire causes $24,000 in damages, displaces 2

MADISON (WKOW) — A Friday evening apartment fire has displaced two after causing around $24,000 in damages.

According to the City of Madison Fire Department, crews responded to the 7600 block of Radcliffe Drive soon before 9 p.m. There, a resident guided them to the apartment involved. According to the department, smoke was visible in a common hallway and stairwell, as well as to the floor in the apartment itself.

By the time crews got to the apartment there was a small fire in a pot on the stove, but the cabinets above the stove were charred from damage.

The department determined that the fire was a result of unattended cooking, with alcohol use as a factor. Both occupants of the apartment were displaced and one was taken to the hospital.