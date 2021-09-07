Democratic lawmakers reassured with screening after Fort McCoy visit

FORT MCCOY (WKOW) -- Following a tour of Fort McCoy Tuesday, a group of Democratic lawmakers said they were confident with the layers of screening thousands of Afghan refugees went through before and during their time at the western Wisconsin military base.

The Democrats criticized Republican elected officials who, in previous visits, questioned the vetting process at Fort McCoy.

"Any insinuation by my Republican colleagues that these refugees are unvetted are false," Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) said. "We should not be distracted by those bad faith claims."

While their remarks were full of optimism and reassurances, the Democrats' comments Tuesday were short on specifics.

Baldwin, along with Congressmen Ron Kind and Mark Pocan, did the speaking. They declined to answer a question about how many refugees were currently on the base, saying that information was classified. As of late last week, defense officials said more than 8,000 refugees were staying on the base, where capacity had expanded to 13,000.

The Democratic delegation would only say there were "very few" confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the refugees and "very few" refugees had completed screening process and were since resettled.

Pocan noted Democrats were told during the briefing that only one refugee had turned down the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I wish we had anything like that in our country right now," Pocan said.

Kind noted there was one confirmed case of the measles among the refugees; he added that person, along with those in close contact, were put into quarantine.

Baldwin said any of the lawmakers' concerns about older Afghan men smuggling young Afghan girls as child brides had also been addressed during a briefing Tuesday.

"There are no cases in Fort McCoy, right now, with a child 15 or under who's married," Baldwin said.

Over the weekend, federal officials announced the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) took over as the agency overseeing operations at the eight bases housing refugees. Officials said having the extra DHS staff would speed up the processing of Special Immigrant Visa applications and get refugees resettled in Wisconsin and across the U.S. more quickly.

"I think, by the weekend, you will probably have people leaving who are already resettled," Pocan said.

Republican lawmakers said during their initial visit two weeks ago that State Department officials told them the screening process would take 14-21 days on average for refugees at Fort McCoy.

Democrats said they were satisfied with the description of "multi-layered" and biometric screening Afghan refugees would face before any resettlement efforts could take place.

"Many of the folks who came had started that process in Afghanistan, have the documentation, etc., but as you know, they were evacuated from Kabul and there were intermediate stops [in other countries] where everyone was checked again and there was another stop in the U.S., at Dulles (Airport)," Baldwin said. "Everyone was checked again, and then, obviously, they're being processed here."

The Democratic lawmakers said they expected the capacity at Fort McCoy to remain at 13,000. Baldwin said as refugees begin getting resettled as soon as this weekend, other Afghan evacuees who are on bases in go-between countries would take beds as they open up at Fort McCoy.

"What I took away was, as people are transitioned through, and beds open up, that'll be an option for the future," Baldwin said. "But there are no planes coming in right now."

The Democratic congressional delegation was accompanied by five state lawmakers: Senators Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska) and Jeff Smith (D-Eau Claire) and Reps. Samba Baldeh (D-Madison), Jodi Emerson (D-Eau Claire), and Katrina Shankland (D-Stevens Point).