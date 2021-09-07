Drying out, tad cooler air to come with breezy conditions

MADISON (WKOW) - After a fairly active weather day across portions of southern Wisconsin, the second half of the day will be quieter and drier.

Showers and storms, some severe, swept through portions of the viewing area. Starting off fairly active for parts of central/eastern WI this morning, turning into an active late-morning, early-afternoon for south central, southeastern parts of the state.

Hail was the main severe threat with these storms. A number of areas reported 1" quarter sized hail or larger in diameter, including areas in Dane County, Rock County, Walworth County, etc.

An approaching cold front was the reason behind the second line of storms seen.

Drier weather is here, with even a tiny bit of sunshine for some. Partly sunny skies for most.

Breezy conditions continue into the afternoon, with sustained NW winds around 10-20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph remaining the case on Wednesday.

While warm and windy ahead of the front, once it passes cooler air will arrive. Main front still to come through. Although, severe weather isn't expected when it does.

Highs in the mid-70s are expected Wednesday with breezy conditions to continue.

Thursday will be nice, dry, mostly to partly sunny skies with highs potentially returning to low 80s.