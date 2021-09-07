Evacuees plead for action: ‘We are in some kind of jail’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Americans trying to evacuate hundreds of Afghans and American citizens pleaded for action from the Biden administration to get the would-be evacuees aboard charter flights that are standing by to fly them from Afghanistan. The list includes one Afghan who worked as a U.S. military translator and says he is anticipating his beheading by the Taliban. The Biden administration says the holdup is the fault of the Taliban, but the private organizers of the flights are skeptical. One Afghan woman among the group says elderly American citizens, parents of Afghan-Americans in the U.S., are among those being blocked from boarding evacuation planes.