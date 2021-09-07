Evers overhauls pardon process with new executive order

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some pardon applications can now be sent from the Pardon Advisory Board chair directly to the governor's office after Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Tuesday overhauling the pardon process.

According to a news release from the governor's office, Executive Order 130 allows nonviolent pardon applications to proceed directly from the board to Evers, assuming a "sufficient" amount of time has been served. Evers also announced a new application process to expand eligibility.

“After nine years of the board sitting dormant, there are a lot of people out there looking and hoping for their second chance,” Evers said in the release.

He also granted 71 pardons, bringing his term total to 263. Evers is on pace to issue more pardons in his first term than any governor in modern Wisconsin history.

“As I said when I reinstated the pardon board, I believe in forgiveness and the power of redemption, and I believe the people of Wisconsin do, too," Evers said in the release.