Correction: Virus Outbreak-Mississippi story

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In a story published Sept. 5, 2021, about the coronavirus surge in Mississippi, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Dr. Risa Moriarity, of the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s emergency department, said of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients that it’s exhausting to “drug that compassion up…” Moriarity said it’s exhausting “to dredge that compassion up…” The AP also reported that in May and June, UMMC’s “ICUs were empty and they had few COVID patients.” The hospital’s ICUs had very few to no COVID-19 patients, but they were treating other patients. The AP also reported that Dr. LouAnn Woodward fought back tears as she described the toll on health care workers. While Woodward used strong language, she was not fighting back tears.