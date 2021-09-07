Hurricane Ida 9 days later: 430K still without power

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — More than 400,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana still don’t have power nine days after Hurricane Ida. The state Public Service Commission said Tuesday that 98% of utility customers in the four hardest-hit parishes remain without electricity. In contrast, nearly all power has been restored in the capital city of Baton Rouge, and 73% of homes and businesses in New Orleans have power again. Power company Entergy says it doesn’t expect the lights to come back on in St. John the Baptist parish until Sept. 17 and in Lafourche, St. Charles and Terrebonne until Sept. 29. About 300,000 people live in the four parishes.